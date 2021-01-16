Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
5
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Beach Hazard Statement
until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Stabbing suspect facing attempted murder charges in Morgan Hill

Published 
Morgan Hill
Bay City News
article

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A man was arrested midday Thursday in Morgan Hill after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times, police officials said. 

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Morgan Hill police responded to reports of a stabbing on the 16000 block of Sundance Drive. 

As officers arrived on scene, they located a man near the front of the home and an unresponsive woman with multiple stab wounds inside the residence. 

The man, 59-year-old John Reed, is suspected of stabbing the woman and was detained without incident.

During their investigation, officers discovered there was a disturbance between the man and woman prior to the stabbing. 

The woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Reed was booked in Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The woman's identity is not being released at this time. 

Anyone with additional information regarding this stabbing is asked to contact Detective Sara Alanis at (669) 253-4957 or sara.alanis@morganhill.ca.gov