Stabbing suspect facing attempted murder charges in Morgan Hill

article

A man was arrested midday Thursday in Morgan Hill after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times, police officials said.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Morgan Hill police responded to reports of a stabbing on the 16000 block of Sundance Drive.

As officers arrived on scene, they located a man near the front of the home and an unresponsive woman with multiple stab wounds inside the residence.

The man, 59-year-old John Reed, is suspected of stabbing the woman and was detained without incident.

During their investigation, officers discovered there was a disturbance between the man and woman prior to the stabbing.

The woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Reed was booked in Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The woman's identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with additional information regarding this stabbing is asked to contact Detective Sara Alanis at (669) 253-4957 or sara.alanis@morganhill.ca.gov.