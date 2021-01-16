Stabbing suspect facing attempted murder charges in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A man was arrested midday Thursday in Morgan Hill after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times, police officials said.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., Morgan Hill police responded to reports of a stabbing on the 16000 block of Sundance Drive.
As officers arrived on scene, they located a man near the front of the home and an unresponsive woman with multiple stab wounds inside the residence.
The man, 59-year-old John Reed, is suspected of stabbing the woman and was detained without incident.
During their investigation, officers discovered there was a disturbance between the man and woman prior to the stabbing.
The woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Reed was booked in Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
The woman's identity is not being released at this time.
Anyone with additional information regarding this stabbing is asked to contact Detective Sara Alanis at (669) 253-4957 or sara.alanis@morganhill.ca.gov.