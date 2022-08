San Francisco police are investigating the apparent fatal stabbing of a man Monday morning in the Bayview neighborhood.

A 48-year-old man, whose name was not released, was found with an "apparent stab wound who was pronounced deceased" by San Francisco cops in the area of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street, police said.

The officers found the man at 7:42 a.m.

Police did not release information about a suspect or what possibly preceded the man's death.