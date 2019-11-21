Standoff near San Jose's Oak Grove High School over, though police on scene

A standoff between San Jose police and a man who ran into a home near Oak Grove High School ended sometime Friday morning, capping a tense situation that began the evening before, KTVU has learned.

Still, at about 8 a.m., police were still on scene at the home near the intersection of Eagles Lane and Tradeswind Drive.

They had been there since Thursday, shortly after 6 p.m. Gina Tepoorten said that officers had served a search warrant in that area. She would not release any more information that would "jeopardize the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

Neighbor Obed Flores said he saw and heard police tell a man to come out with his hands up. "He just wasn't coming out, I guess," he said.

It is not clear if the suspect involved in the standoff has any ties to the improvised explosive device found on campus earlier this week. The school, located at 285 Blossom Hill Road, was evacuated during the bomb incident. And the device was later rendered safe by the police department's bomb squad.

A woman who said she was the man's wife, who identified herself only as Misty, said her husband "wasn't even around" the area at the time the explosive was found and "couldn't have been a part of it."

"This is just ridiculous," she said.

Police are still looking for whomever left the bomb at the campus.