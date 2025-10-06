Stanford 11 to be arraigned on vandalism charges from pro-Palestinian protest

The Brief Pro-Palestinian protesters known as the "Stanford 11" scheduled to appear in court. Prosecutors say – and video shows – the protesters broke windows, smashed doors, sprayed graffiti and poured fake blood on university property. Damages are estimated to be between $360,000 and $1 million. The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the charges, saying they are "punish[ing] students for speaking out against genocide."



The protesters known as the "Stanford Eleven," accused of breaking into and vandalizing the Stanford University president’s office, are scheduled to appear in court Monday morning, more than a year after their pro-Palestinian protest on campus.

The group, made up of eight current Stanford students, three former students and one Peninsula resident, faces felony charges of vandalism and conspiracy to trespass. They range in age from 19 to 32 and are set to be arraigned at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice.

The charges stem from a June 2024 pro-Palestinian protest at Building 10 on the Stanford campus, which houses the offices of the university’s president and provost.

Prosecutors say – and video shows – the protesters broke windows, smashed doors, sprayed graffiti and poured fake blood on university property. Damages are estimated to be between $360,000 and $1 million.

A Santa Clara County grand jury indicted the group on Sept. 29, which supercedes identical felony charges in the spring.

Jeff Wozniak, who represents some of the defendants, told KQED, said the case is political. He and other attorneys had been seeking a preliminary hearing in open court, where a judge and defense attorneys can hear and question the validity of evidence from prosecutors before a case can head to a trial.

The grand jury indictment allows the DA to circumvent the preliminary hearing process.

A deputy stands guard after Pro-Palestinian protesters take over the Stanford university president's office June 5, 2024

When announcing the charges in April, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said there is a difference between free speech and criminal behavior.

"Our speech must be protected, true," Rosen said at the time. "But so must our schools, our workplaces and our homes. We’re here today because I will not allow people hiding behind masks to commit crimes."

The San Francisco chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the charges, calling them a "dangerous escalation in the ongoing effort to criminalize free speech and student activism," and an attempt to "punish students for speaking out against genocide."

If convicted, the protesters could face up to three years and eight months in prison.

There were originally 13 people arrested after the break-in, but one Stanford Daily reporter was cleared. And now, one of the 12 protesters is going to testify against the remaining 11, Wozniak told the student newspaper.

Rosen has said he does not want the students to serve prison time, instead urging them to plead guilty, perform community work such as cleaning roads and buildings, and pay restitution to the university.