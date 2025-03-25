Stanford football coach fired amid allegations of mistreatment, inappropriate conduct

The Brief In a statement to KTVU last week, a university spokesperson said Taylor had previously underwent additional training to correct his behavior. The team's general manager said Tuesday it was evident that the football program needed a "reset." Stanford football went 3-9 in each of Taylor’s two seasons as coach.



Stanford has fired its head football coach, less than a week after a report disclosed that he'd been the subject of investigations over allegations that he belittled and bullied female staffers and made inappropriate comments.

Andrew Luck, general manager of Stanford's football program, made the announcement Tuesday about coach Troy Taylor.

SEE ALSO: Stanford head football coach investigated for bullying female staffers: report

ESPN reported last week that Taylor had been investigated twice since taking over before the 2023 season over allegations of hostile and aggressive behavior , as well as personal attacks against female staff members.

Luck said it was evident that the program needed a "reset."

The Stanford Cardinal went 3-9 in each of Taylor’s two seasons as coach.

The backstory:

In a statement to KTVU last week, a university spokesperson said Taylor had previously underwent additional training to correct his behavior.

"Stanford believes in upholding the highest standards of behavior in the workplace. The University received complaints regarding Coach Taylor and a third party investigated the matter thoroughly."

Stanford said Taylor, "has committed to nurturing the respectful working environment that is essential to the success of all our athletics programs."

The Associated Press contributed to this report