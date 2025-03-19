Stanford head football coach investigated for bullying female staffers: report

article

Stanford head football coach Troy Taylor has been the subject of two investigations after accusations that he bullied and belittled female staffers and made inappropriate comments about another woman in the program, according to a report.

ESPN reports that they have documents showing that, after the first investigation, Coach Taylor signed a letter acknowledging that he could be fired if the behavior continues.

Taylor is still on the job.

Stanford has gone 3 and 9 in each of Taylor's last two seasons on the sidelines.

In a statement from a Stanford University spokesperson to KTVU, they said, "Stanford believes in upholding the highest standards of behavior in the workplace. The University received complaints regarding Coach Taylor and a third party investigated the matter thoroughly." The statement goes on to say last summer Taylor underwent coaching as a corrective measure. They said Taylor, "has committed to nurturing the respectful working environment that is essential to the success of all our athletics programs."