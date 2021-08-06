Starbucks builds on its pumpkin spice portfolio with new grocery items

Pumpkin spice season is already taking off for Starbucks grocery products.

The coffee giant announced it is releasing two new pumpkin spice items along with already established "seasonal favorites."

The two new items customers can expect to see in grocery stores soon include the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate.

Both items are made with the pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavor fans are used to.

The 28-ounce Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer reportedly takes inspiration from the chain’s iconic pumpkin spice latte and is made from almond and oat milk, which expands Starbucks’ plant-based portfolio a step further.

In March 2021, the company made oat milk a dairy alternative for customers who visit its retail locations nationwide.

Four-and-a-half years before that, the coffee house introduced almond milk as a dairy-free option.

The additions of plant-based milk appear to fall in line with rising consumer demand. The global dairy alternatives market was estimated to be valued at $22.6 billion in 2020, according to market research data from ResearchAndMarkets.com . The firm projects the market will grow to $40.6 billion by 2026.

Starbucks’ new 32-ounce Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate is also on par with shifting consumer beverage trends.

The company began selling cold brew in the U.S. in 2015 across its network of stores, which has since grown to include six standard cold brew menu items, five nitro cold brew menu items and a list of at-home products.

The returning pumpkin spice products that customers can expect are the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer, the Pumpkin Spice Flavored Roast & Ground and the Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee – K-Cup pods.

For customers who aren’t crazy about pumpkin spice, Starbucks has added a maple pecan - flavored coffee ground roast and K-Cup pods.

Fall fans will likely have to wait a few weeks for pumpkin spice to return in Starbucks locations. Last year, the company brought the popular drink back in late August with latte and cold brew offerings.

