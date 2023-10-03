Starbucks to close 7 downtown San Francisco stores this month

article

Starbucks announced this week they are closing seven of their San Francisco store locations by the end of the month.

The coffee chain that has brought cappuccino, latte and other specialty espresso drinks to the masses, made the announcement on Monday in a letter from the company's regional vice president for Northern California to San Francisco district managers.

The stores affected by the closures are mostly concentrated in San Francisco's downtown, Financial District and SoMa. These areas have notably lagged in foot traffic as the city continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Remote work and hybrid schedules are still a thing for many in the tech sector, whose employees once occupied downtown offices.

Starbucks lists the following locations will be closed effective 10/22:

Mission and Main

Geary and Taylor

425 Battery

398 Market

4th and Market

555 California

Bush and Van Ness

Despite the closures, the company letter indicates the newest Starbucks location recently opened at Powell and O'Farrell in the Union Square area. They also returned to a former location at 333 Market Street. A third new downtown location to have opened in the last six months includes a store at Powell and Sutter.

A Starbucks spokesperson said all employees from the stores that are closing will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other locations.

In addition, the company is spending $2.5 million in renovations at four other San Francisco locations.

Starbucks representatives say the reason for the closures is that the company is reevaluating their portfolio to see how customer's needs can best be met in the community.

The company has been at the center of a youth-led union movement, where several hundred stores in the U.S. have unionized in less than two years, according to Starbucks Workers United. At least two San Francisco stores have successfully unionized.

Starbucks maintains 40 company-owned locations throughout San Francisco.