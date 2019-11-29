Expand / Collapse search

State-of-the-art Chase Center: Repairs needed on warped floors

By KTVU staff
San Francisco
FILE ART - Basketball court at Chase Center.

SAN FRANCISCO - Looks like the brand new, state-of-the-art $1.4-billion Chase Center  is already in need of some repairs. 

Workers are expected to spend Friday and the rest of the weekend tearing up and replacing the hardwood of the Warriors practice facility courts because they're warped, according to the Bay Area News Group. 

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, there was also some damage at the center after water from a broken pipe seeped into several rooms and offices on Tuesday. That damage was quickly repaired.

The practice facility is expected to be back open before the Warriors next home game on Dec. 9. 

An aerial view of the $1.4 billion Chase Center in San Francisco.

