State suspends license of San Jose day care after drowning of 2 children

A San Jose daycare has had its license suspended following the drowning of two young children on the premises.

The California Department of Social Services has issued a temporary license suspension order to Happy Happy Daycare, located on Fleetwood Drive.

Additionally, all employees of this family-operated daycare are now prohibited from working at other daycare facilities holding an active state license.

Happy Happy Daycare has also been fined $11,000 in penalties.

The suspension of the license comes after a tragic incident in which two toddlers, aged 18 months and 1 year, drowned in the backyard pool of the daycare on Monday. A third child at the daycare sustained injuries but is expected to recover.

State records reveal that Happy Happy Daycare obtained its license in early 2021 and is managed by Nina Fathizadeh and Shahin Shenas. These records also indicate that the daycare has been cited six times in less than three years, with state regulators previously expressing concerns about the safety of the backyard pool where the tragic incident occurred.