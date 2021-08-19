Statewide mandatory water restrictions could be implemented in as soon as six weeks

California may set statewide mandatory water restrictions, replacing the voluntary 15% reduction in water use, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

Newsom made the announcement when he and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan visited Big Basin Redwoods State Park in the Santa Cruz Mountain on Tuesday, according to the Mercury News.

SEE ALSO: Newsom asks Californians to voluntarily cut water use

The mandatory water conservation targets would likely include widespread limits on watering lawns with fines for violators and water allotments for homes and businesses.

Earlier in July, Newsom requested all residents voluntary cut their water use by 15%. However, this may change to mandatory soon.

Advertisement

California experienced its last drought in 2012 to 2016 when Jerry Brown was governor.