'Splash Bros 4 life': Curry pays homage to Klay

Stephen Curry on Tuesday posted a heartwarming tribute to longtime teammate Klay Thompson, wishing him farewell on his new chapter.

On Monday, it was announced that Thompson's journey with the Warriors was ending after 13 seasons with the team. Thompson is rumored to join the Dallas Mavericks, agreeing to a three-year, $50 million deal.

Curry posted 30 photos to Instagram of memories between him and his now former teammate. He wrote, "Even though we won't finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn't have imagined a better run with you and @Draymond Green. Changed the whole Bay Area. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you for everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do. Splash Bros 4 life my guy."

Stephen Curry #30 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate a basket during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 20, 2022 in San Franc Expand

Thompson is sixth on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list with 2,481 points. Last season, Thompson came off the bench 14 times.

He shot 38.7% from 3-point range, the second-worst rate of his career, and he averaged 17.9 points, the third-lowest total of his career.

"We thank Klay for his contributions and wish him the best as another chapter in his journey is written," the Warriors said about the five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.