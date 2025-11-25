The Brief Stephen Cloobeck dropped out of the race and endorsed Rep. Eric Swalwell. Californians will elect a new governor in 2026 to replace outgoing governor Gavin Newsom.



Democratic businessman Stephen Cloobeck dropped out of the race for California governor and endorsed Eric Swalwell.

What we know:

Cloobeck shared the announcement Monday, Nov. 24 in a social media post saying, "I only ran for Governor because I believed none of the other candidates were capable of doing the job. I’ve met and talked with every single one of them, and I know what leadership looks like. I’ve sat with Barack Obama, worked with Bill Clinton, and collaborated with many other notable leaders.

So when Eric decided to run, I realized he’s absolutely the right person for the job. The best thing I could do now is step aside and support him 100%.

Eric is going to make an incredible Governor. He has the integrity, the focus, and the willingness to fight for what matters. Families will be better off with him in charge. If Eric wasn’t in this race, I’d still be running. But with the most qualified person now in the race, it’s time for me to support him completely."

Swalwell announces run

Swalwell launched his campaign on November 20, saying he's running for governor because "prices are too high and people are scared."

"I will be California's fighter and protector. Our state is under attack. The President has militarized our streets, canceled cancer research, zeroed out clean energy climate projects, and is chasing our immigrant friends and neighbors through their workplaces, kids' schools, and houses of worship," Swalwell wrote in a statement published online.

Who is Stephen Cloobeck?

Dig deeper:

Cloobeck is a businessman, philanthropist, and the founder and former CEO of Diamond Resorts. He has over 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry and appeared on the hit TV show, Under Cover Boss.

Cloobeck's other experiences include being chairman of the board of Brand USA Inc. and serving on the Standing Committee on Judicial Ethics and Election Practices in 2004.