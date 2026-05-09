Steve Kerr agrees to new coaching contract with Golden State Warriors: ESPN

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The Brief Kerr, 60, agreed to the two-year contract after three weeks of negotiations, keeping him bound to the team he has coached since 2014. The contract will continue Kerr’s distinction as the highest paid coach in the NBA.



Steve Kerr has signed up to lead the Golden State Warriors again, agreeing to a new contract that will see him guide the team for at least another two years.

What we know:

Kerr, 60, agreed to the contract after three weeks of negotiations, keeping him bound to the team he has coached since 2014, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Charania also said the contract will continue Kerr’s distinction as the highest paid coach in the NBA.

Last year, he reportedly earned $17.5 million.

The backstory:

The Warriors under Kerr’s leadership have taken home four NBA titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

As a player with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs between 1993 and 2003, Kerr also earned himself five NBA titles.