High surf and flooding shuts down Santa Cruz, batters coastal areas

The Bay Area's beach towns got hammered on Thursday as high surf and storm surges ravaged the coastline.

Around Santa Cruz, seaside streets were littered with debris, soaked with flooding, and battered by big waves. The city closed the Santa Cruz Wharf, Main Beach and Cowell Beach because of the massive waves and resulting damage.

At Rio Del Mar State Beach in Santa Cruz, logs littered the sandy coast and onlookers sat on perches witnessing Mother Nature in action.

In addition, West Cliff in Santa Cruz was also closed between Columbia and David Way. The iconic road is still being repaired from last year's storms.

Meanwhile, in Pacifica, a pair of crab fishers arrived at Linda Mar Beach and then turned around to go home.

"Apparently, that's not going to happen," Paul Gonzales said. "But the pier's closed. These waves are outrageous."

Steve Ramirez sighed and said: "We're just going to pack up."

High surf warnings and advisories are in effect along the entire California coast as waves are expected to break up to 40 feet high. As of Thursday afternoon, reports from the Bay Area's coastal buoys were showing waves just under 30 feet off both the Sonoma County coast and Monterey Bay.

Huge low-pressure systems in the Pacific Ocean are pushing large groups of waves toward the California coast.

The National Weather Service reported that its buoy off Bodega Bay recorded waves up to 28 feet on Thursday morning, closing in on the previous record of 31 feet seen during January storms at the beginning of the year.

Early in the morning, the Stinson Beach Fire Department issued an evacuation order for several neighborhoods because of high surf as the winds and waves were enormous, telling people they could find a temporary safe harbor at the Stinson Beach Community Center. The order was lifted in the early afternoon.

In San Francisco, strong swells crashed against San Francisco's Fort Point.

The coastline in Santa Cruz. Dec. 28, 2023

People walk in the storm in Santa Cruz. Dec. 28, 2023

A bulldozer cleans up the flooded road in Santa Cruz. Dec. 28, 2023

Flooded roads in Santa Cruz. Dec. 28, 2023

A woman collects trash on Rio Del State Beach in Santa Cruz. Dec. 28, 2023

Waves in Santa Cruz.

A man walks along Rio Del State Beach in Santa Cruz. Dec. 28, 2023

Damage at Rio Del Mar Beach in Santa Cruz. Dec. 28, 2023

High surf in Santa Cruz. Photo: City of Santa Cruz

A man stands by the beach in Pacifica where waves are high. Dec. 28, 2023