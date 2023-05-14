Strike ends as Oakland teachers union announces tentative deal

The Oakland Education Association announced early Monday morning that teachers have a tentative agreement with the Oakland Unified School District, ending a seven-day teachers strike.

The teachers union said that Monday is a "transition day," with instruction resuming on Tuesday.

Union president Israel Armendariz said part of the agreement gives teachers a "historic collapse of our salary structure." The tentative agreement offers all teachers at least a 10% raise and a one-time $5,000 stipend.

Vice president Kampala Taiz-Rancifer added that the union "won our ‘Common Goods’ goals," especially more resources for "Black-thriving" schools."

The agreement states that there should be 12 community appointments to be on shared governance committees for Community Schools, comprised of union appointees, student board members and a parent.

The teachers also said there was tentative agreement on creating a Black student reparations task force, comprised of parents, students, educations and classified staff, when possible, from historically Black schools.

In terms of school closures, the teachers say that a closure or a consolidation can only occur with a unanimous board vote.

Other items in the new contract include the hiring of more teacher librarians, counselors and school nurses.

The union says as part of the agreement every elementary school in the district will have a counselor on staff.

There are also provisions in the contract to limit class sizes and create committees of teachers and parents and other people involved in the school to prioritize what things need to be fixed in classrooms, like HVAC and plumbing systems.

Members of the teachers' union said that the district needed to send over a final draft of the agreed upon terms by 11 p.m., otherwise, teachers would return to the picket lines on Monday.

The Oakland Unified School District has not made any official comments about the deal.