Student administered Narcan after suspected overdose at Lafayette High School

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
East Bay
KTVU FOX 2

A suspected drug overdose occurred at an East Bay high school Friday with a student being administered Narcan, officials said.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A suspected drug overdose occurred at an East Bay high school Friday with a student being administered Narcan, officials said.

Around 10 a.m. at Acalanes High School, staff administered the naloxone medication successfully to a student having a medical emergency. First responders also arrived at the school and provided additional treatment and transported the student to the hospital. 

"Our thoughts are with the student and family during this difficult time. AUHSD is grateful for the immediate response of school staff and the rapid response of medical professionals who acted quickly to provide the necessary emergency care," officials said in a statement.

To maintain student confidentiality, additional information about the student will not be shared, school officials stated.

The current status of the student is not known at this time. 