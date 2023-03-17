Expand / Collapse search

Student injured in stabbing at San Francisco middle school

San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A student was wounded in a stabbing at a middle school in San Francisco on Friday afternoon, authorities said. 

Officers responded to Francisco Middle School on Powell Street at around 12:45 p.m. on report of a stabbing. 

Students and parents told KTVU the stabbing occurred in the school's library. 

The student was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, according to the San Francisco Unified School District. 

Officers have a juvenile detained and remain on the scene carrying out an investigation, police said.

The school was put on lockdown until dismissal at 1:30 p.m. 

Earlier this week, another San Francisco school – Denman Middle School – was put on lockdown after a student brought a gun to school. 

No one was injured in that incident as the gun never went off.

