Student injured in stabbing at San Francisco middle school

A student was wounded in a stabbing at a middle school in San Francisco on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to Francisco Middle School on Powell Street at around 12:45 p.m. on report of a stabbing.

Students and parents told KTVU the stabbing occurred in the school's library.

The student was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, according to the San Francisco Unified School District.

Officers have a juvenile detained and remain on the scene carrying out an investigation, police said.

The school was put on lockdown until dismissal at 1:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, another San Francisco school – Denman Middle School – was put on lockdown after a student brought a gun to school.

No one was injured in that incident as the gun never went off.