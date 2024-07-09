Subpoena sheds light on FBI investigation of Oakland mayor, Duongs

The U.S. Attorney in Northern California is issuing criminal grand jury subpoenas to Oakland officials in their widening FBI probe of the city's politically connected recycling company owners and Mayor Sheng Thao.

It's still unclear exactly what federal agents are looking for, but who they are eyeing became a little more focused after a subpoena was issued to Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker on June 25.

Parker had no comment.

The letter addressed to her was sent five days after the FBI raided the offices of Cal Waste Solutions, a recycling company, and the homes of two of its owners, father-and-son David and Andy Duong, as well as Thao's home.

The subpoena demands that Parker testify before a criminal grand jury on Thursday at U.S. District Court in Oakland and preserve a plethora of documents.

A source told KTVU on Tuesday that Oakland city councilmembers also received a letter to preserve documents, but were not called to testify before the grand jury.

It's not clear who else other than Parker has been asked to testify.

The subpoena issued by Asst. U.S. Attorney Abraham Fine also asked Parker to preserve and provide documents and communications related to Andre Jones, assistant chief for the State Bureau of Cannabis Control, who has been Thao's boyfriend for 10 years. The two met when he was chief of staff for Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan, where Thao also worked.

Jones was seen at Thao's Maiden Lane home during the FBI raid, and brought what appeared to be takeout food to her while also going inside to walk their dog.

He has yet to speak publicly, and it's unclear if he has retained an attorney and what his connection is to the FBI probe – if any.

Andre Jones sits in his car on Maiden Lane in Oakland. June 20, 2024

In their letter to Parker, federal agents said they also want to see documents related to the 2022 Oakland mayoral election and all calendar entries involving Thao and Jones from June 1, 2022, to present.

A grand jury is a group of citizens convened by federal prosecutors to hear evidence and testimony. Jurors then decides whether there’s enough evidence to charge someone with a crime. The proceedings are private.

Parker's subpoena told her to be able to produce documents, and not to destroy any, from Jan. 1, 2022 to the present that relate to California Waste Solutions and its employees, including David, Andy, Kristina Victor and Michael Duong as well as to Evolutionary Homes, a company the Duongs helped create in 2022 that makes and sells shipping containers.

The subpoena names Mario Juarez, Julie Wedge, Chris Wedge and Cesley Frost as company members.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the existence of the subpoena. The Oaklandside and the East Bay Times also reported on the document.

KTVU then obtained the subpoena through a California Public Records Request.

Related article

Juarez is a businessman and former political candidate who pleaded not guilty to felony charges for allegedly passing bad checks to produce attack ads against Thao's mayoral rival, Loren Taylor.

The Chronicle reported that Juarez and the Duongs have had a falling out – and have conflicting stories about who harmed who.

The Duongs say that Juarez threatened Andy Duong and his family on May 3, the Chronicle reported, but Juarez said that he was beaten and possibly shot at, allegedly by members of the Duong family.

Juarez has not returned a call made by KTVU.

According to Parker's subpoena, the U.S. Attorney's Office also wants to see documents and communication related to any emergency declaration of homelessness in 2023, contracts between Oakland and any waste management company and the use or development of the Oakland Army Base.

Councilwoman Carroll Fife wanted to let homeless people relocated to temporary shelters on the Army base, but that plan didn't pan out as staff said said it would cost too much to clean up the polluted area.

Cal Waste Solutions had also been against the homeless moving into the base, city records show, because they have had a contract to build there, but have yet to move in.

The subpoena also asks to see documents related to the appointments of any city of Oakland post, including the Port of Oakland board of commissioners, Public Works, the Planning and Building Department, the Department of Housing and Community Development and the city administrator's office.

Related article

In July 2019, the Oakland Public Ethics Commission launched an investigation into allegations that California Waste Solutions had been funneling illegal campaign contributions to at least five Oakland City Council candidates, including Thao, as well as City Council candidates in El Cerrito and San Jose, from 2013 through 2018.

A month later, California’s campaign finance watchdog, the Fair Political Practices Commission, opened an investigation into Andy Duong related to laundered campaign contributions, state records show.

Both investigations are still ongoing.

Following the FBI raid, the Duongs have said they have done nothing illegal or improper.

In an interview last week with KTVU, Thao said that Jones is "absolutely" not involved in any kind of work with her administration.

She declined to say more about him or the FBI investigation.

And in a news conference four days after the raid, Thao declared her innocence and told her critics that she wasn't going to step down from office.

"I want to be crystal clear," Thao said at a news conference at City Hall. "I have done nothing wrong."