Do you recognize him? Sunnyvale police looking to identify 24-Hour Fitness 'peeping' suspect

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The Brief The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is asking for public help in identifying the suspect who allegedly recorded a woman in the shower at a gym. The suspect appeared on camera and is described as a Black male in his early 20s, with average height and average build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and a black backpack with a distinctive white stripe across the bottom.



The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety shared photos Wednesday of a man they believe recorded a woman while she showered at a 24-Hour Fitness gym last month.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who they described as a Black man in his early 20s.

Sunnyvale police say he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants with a black backpack that had a "distinctive" white stripe across the bottom.

Timeline

What we know:

The incident occurred on May 16 at around 4:34 a.m. at the 24-Hour Fitness Gym at 762 Sunnyvale Saratoga Road.

The unidentified suspect entered the gym without "scanning in" properly, and immediately made his way into the women’s locker room, according to the press release.

He was caught filming the victim showering, and after being confronted, he ran and got away on foot.

The suspect appeared on camera and is described as having an average height and build.

He was seen filming with his blue cell phone, according to the release.

There are no other known details about the suspect.

Moving forward

What you can do:

The Sunnyvale Dept. of Public Safety implores the public to reach out to Detective T. McKenzie at 408-730-7110 or tmckenzie@sunnyvale.ca.gov if they can assist in identifying the suspect.

KTVU reached out to the 24-Hour Fitness gym for comment but has not heard back.