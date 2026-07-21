LIVE: Sunol vegetation fire triggers evacuations

The Brief The Little Fire in Sunol Valley grew rapidly to 700 acres Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuation orders. Firefighters faced steep terrain and dry vegetation, though air tankers helped slow the fire's spread. No containment was reported. No structures were immediately reported damaged, but evacuation orders remained in effect for several zones, with warnings issued for nearby neighborhoods.



A vegetation fire in Sunol Valley prompted evacuation orders Tuesday as firefighters worked to contain the fast-moving blaze, authorities said.

Cal Fire SCU reported the Little Fire at about 2:54 p.m. near Little Valley Road and Hubbard Lane, south of Pleasanton.

Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire Department crews responded to the blaze.

Firefighters face steep terrain

What we know:

Battalion Chief Raul Medina said firefighters were dealing with steep terrain and unpaved roads, making firefighting efforts more challenging.

However, he said air tankers were helping slow the fire's spread, and crews were making good progress.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the fire had exploded to 700 acres, according to Cal Fire.

No containment had been reported, and there were no immediate reports of damaged or destroyed structures.

Evacuation orders issued

What you can do:

Local municipalities issued evacuation orders for zones ALC-072, PLS-080, PLS-081, PLS-103, PLS-079, and PLS-082, including the Ruby Hill neighborhood in Pleasanton.

"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is lawfully closed to public access," the evacuation order read.

Weather outlook

Dig deeper:

The fire ignited as a National Weather Service heat advisory remained in effect across the Bay Area through 9 p.m. Tuesday, with inland temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s to low 100s.

KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco said the vegetation along the Sunol ridgeline, where the Little Fire is burning, is very dry.

"When the grass and vegetation is already dry and preheated, it really just allows that fire to ignite and burn faster," she said.

She added that afternoon winds typically increase in the area, which could complicate firefighting efforts and contribute to the fire's spread.