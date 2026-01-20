PG&E being sued by dozens of San Francisco businesses over power outages

The Brief Dozens of San Francisco businesses are planning to sue PG&E over last month's power outages. Business owners say the credit offered by the utility isn't enough to compensate for their losses. PG&E said they don't have information about the lawsuit and that the credit they are offering is just a starting point.



Businesses in San Francisco's Sunset District say they're planning on filing a lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric following the power outages last month. Organizers of the suit say dozens of businesses have signed on so far.

The organizers added that PG&E hasn't offered nearly enough to cover their losses, and now they're going to go to court to get what they say they're owed.

Businesses along Irving Street in San Francisco's Sunset District say they're still recovering following the power outages that blanketed half the city in December. PG&E has offered $200 to residential customers and $2,500 for commercial customers.

Tina Zheng, who owns two businesses including Irving Seafood Market, said that's not nearly enough to cover what she's lost. "Because I have two stores, I calculate more than $10,000," said Zheng.

Zheng is among the 50 or so business owners that are signing onto a lawsuit aimed at getting PG&E to pay more to cover their losses following the power outage. "They filled out and signed a petition calling on PG&E to increase their credit from $2,500-$5,000; individual homes $200-$500," said Sunset resident David Lee.

Organizers of the suit have picked up the support of former San Francisco supervisor, state senator and retired judge, Quentin Kopp, who said PG&E has failed to address customers' needs and now those businesses have no choice but to make their case before a judge. He said the longer the delays, "The higher the cost of PG&E eventually either by settlement in San Francisco's superior court or a trial before a jury of 12 San Franciscans."

PG&E offered bill credits following the power outage and has asked businesses to document their losses and send it to the utility for reimbursement.

KTVU reached out to PG&E, and the utility said "We're actively meeting with and supporting our customers, and we continue to process claims related to this outage as quickly as possible. At this time, we have no information regarding any lawsuit." The utility said it usually takes about 30 days to settle a claim, and so far they've received more than 2,400 claims.

About 70%, PG&E said, were resolved within 13 days. PG&E also said it has customer service representatives who speak a variety of languages to serve every community. The $200 for residential customers and $2,500 for businesses, the utility company said, is just a starting point.

Sunset residents and businesses said they have filled out paperwork, and said they've received minimal contact since then. "And still have not received payment yet. PG&E is saying that they are resolving claims quickly. So that's not our definition of quick," said David Lee.

Organizers said they hope to file their case in court next Monday.

