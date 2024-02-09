Super Bowl predictions: Zoo animals across US choose between Chiefs and 49ers

Just as Feb. 2 has Punxsutawney Phil to predict whether the United States will have an early spring, the week before Super Bowl has zoo animals that predict which team will likely win the big game on Sunday.

Zoos across the country are giving their animals a chance to predict whether the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs will win the championship this weekend, and so far, the results lean toward the Chiefs winning.

At the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio, their famous hippo Fiona chose the 49ers while her brother, Fritz, chose the Chiefs.

In Maryland, Harry, one of two miniature Mediterranean donkeys at the Maryland Zoo, chose the 49ers, while Lloyd chose the Chiefs to win this weekend.

FILE - Still image taken from video showing miniature Mediterranean donkeys, Harry and Lloyd, choosing who they think will win the Super Bowl.

At the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, their two elephant calves chose the Chiefs to win it all this weekend.

Also at Rosamond Gifford Zoo, tiger cubs Coba and Zuzaan were given two boxes – one decorated for the Chiefs and the other for the 49ers – but the results were inconclusive.

And in Ohio, Lulu, Akron Zoo’s red panda, chose the Chiefs.

This Sunday’s game will be the Chiefs’ second attempt to win the championship title when they play against the 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.