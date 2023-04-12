Supporters push for controversial speed safety camera bill in Sacramento

There's a renewed push to get controversial speed safety cameras installed on California's roads.

Supporters of a new bill are expected to head to the state’s Capitol on Wednesday to get AB 645 passed. Many of these supporters have had loved ones killed in speed-related deaths.

If passed, the bill would allow for the installation of speed safety cameras on a limited number of streets with high crash rates.

The bill would also apply to school zones.

AB 645 would only be a pilot program for cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Jose, Oakland, Glendale and Long Beach.

Other cities in the United States have already embraced speed safety cameras, including Portland, Washington D.C., New York City, and Seattle, according to Walk San Francisco, a proponent of the bill. Speed detection systems dramatically shift behavior and can reduce the number of severe and fatal crashes by as much as 51%, the organization said.

Right now, speed safety cameras are not legal in California so supporters and legislators are in for a fight in convincing both sides of the aisle to support this bill.

A version of the bill died in 2021, for example. California Walks, the statewide pedestrian safety organization, had opposed that bill, saying that any increased enforcement could create equity issues, since it has become abundantly clear that traffic enforcement disproportionately punishes those who can least afford it, CalStreetsBlog reported.

Many cyclists also support the bill.

"Within the past few months we’ve had a teenager who was critically injured on Arguello at California Street," said Kristin Edtieche of the SF Bicycle Advisory Committee. "And just last week, a beloved member of our community was killed here just a few yards away while he was riding his bicycle by an out of control driver."

She was referring to track cycling world champion Ethan Boyes, who was struck and killed by a car in San Francisco.

As for the speed safety camera bill, this would be the fourth time lawmakers have introduced this type of legislation.

They haven’t been successful in the past.

It’s expected to go to committee hearings next week.