Surveillance video released in SJ Vietnamese Heritage Garden monument theft

The Brief San Jose police on Wednesday released surveillance video from the day a "Thank you, America" soldier monument was stolen from the Vietnamese Heritage Garden. The edited video shows a dump truck pulling up to the park, while two suspects – one in a light colored T-shirt and the other in a black T-shirt – climbing on top of the monument base. Detectives are seeking any information that could help identify the suspects in the video.



San Jose police on Wednesday released surveillance video from the day a "Thank you, America" soldier monument was stolen from the Vietnamese Heritage Garden.

What the video shows

What we know:

The black-and-white video is about 17 minutes long and was taken on June 21 between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. at the park, located in the 1400 block of Roberts Avenue.

The edited video shows a dump truck pulling up to the park, while two suspects – one in a light colored T-shirt and the other in a black T-shirt – climbing on top of the monument base.

The video also shows the suspect in the light shirt directing the dump truck to back up near the monument. The suspect in the light shirt jumps on top of the monument base, ties something up with rope, and then the dump truck drives away.

Police say the suspects tampered with the property and stole several flags and a 9-foot-tall South Vietnamese soldier statue.

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Statue found, truck stolen

Dig deeper:

Later that afternoon, police found the stolen statue near the Coyote Creek Trail and Highway 280.

During the investigation, officers also found a stolen commercial truck believed to have been used in taking the statue. Police said officers determined the truck had been reported stolen three days earlier from a business located in the 1900 block of Monterey Road.

The suspects have not been identified and remain outstanding.

Detectives are seeking any information that could help identify the suspects in the video.

The statue depicted a Vietnamese soldier standing beside an American soldier and was installed in 2024. It was erected to honor the Vietnamese community of San Jose, which has the largest population of Vietnamese residents outside of Vietnam, and to celebrate the connection between the two countries post-war.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect(s), witnessed the incident, or has information related to this investigation is urged to contact Detective Cobb #4812 of the San José Police Department Financial Crimes Unit via email: 4812@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4521.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers website. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.