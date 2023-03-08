Surveillance video shows PG&E bomb suspect leaving scene

San Jose police released some surveillance video showing the man they believe blew up two Pacific Gas & Electric transformers, causing blasts that knocked out power to thousands of utility customers in the Bay Area.

The brief video that was shown Wednesday at a news conference – which doesn't show anyone's face up close – showed a man appearing to hide a device at the PG&E located on Snell Avenue.

Then it shows the man riding away on a bicycle.

"After he leaves, the transformer goes up in flames," Assistant Police Chief Paul Joseph said.

Police said they didn't know of any motive.

Police ended up arresting Peter Karasev, 36, of Foster City on March 1 this surveillance camera footage and cell phone tracking linked him to the explosions on Dec. 8, 2022 in front of the Macy's department store at Westfield Oakridge Mall and the Snell Avenue incident on Jan. 5.

When they searched his home, where he lived with his wife and three children, Joseph said they found "large quantities" of hazardous materials, pipes, wires, fuses and other chemicals. At least five firearms were also seized from the home.

Joseph added that Karasev is "highly educated" in the science field. His LinkedIn profile shows he is a senior machine learning engineer.

On March 4, the Santa Clara County District Attorney charged him with a variety of crimes, including possessing a destructive device, arson and child endangerment.

The public defender's office asked for him to be released, noting the absence of his criminal history, the Mercury News reported.

The judge denied that request and he is being held without bail. His next court date is scheduled for April 26.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan thanked the police and the FBI for the quick arrest, noting that they likely prevented more people from being injured.

No injuries were reported in the blasts.