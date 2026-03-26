Survey finds deep distrust, safety concerns among Black Oakland residents

A new survey of Oakland residents is highlighting significant concerns among Black residents about trust in city government, public safety and the rising cost of living.

Poll finds deep distrust

Data analyzed by a local nonprofit found that nearly 75% of Black respondents do not trust the city to spend tax dollars responsibly. The findings come from a survey conducted by the East Bay Polling Institute and EMC Research, with further analysis by the Black Action Alliance.

"We know that when you look at citywide averages, you miss people who are the hardest hit," said Loren Taylor, former Oakland mayoral candidate and CEO of the Black Action Alliance.

Taylor said his organization broke down the data to better understand the experiences of Black residents.

"We took the data and we disaggregated to focus on the Black community," said Taylor.

Feeling devalued and dissatisfied

The analysis found widespread dissatisfaction, with many respondents feeling they are not receiving adequate services in return for the taxes they pay.

"It’s a value exchange, and unfortunately we are paying a lot here and not getting as much as we expect and need," Taylor said. "Frankly, when we travel to other cities, we see the alternative."

Concerns about crime and public safety remain especially high. While some city indicators show improvement, including declines in homicides and assaults, 92.1% of Black respondents described crime and public safety as a concern, the highest level recorded for any issue among any group surveyed.

Joseph Griffin, executive director of Youth Alive, said the lingering effects of violence continue to shape community perceptions.

"Just because there isn’t an incident today doesn’t mean that that loss and that grief of losing a loved one last month or last year isn’t still with you," said Griffin. "That trauma leaves a scar in these communities."

Addressing root causes

Griffin added that reductions in violence should be seen as an opportunity to address root causes and improve long-term safety.

Black respondents also expressed higher levels of concern than other groups on issues, including illegal dumping, homelessness and the cost of living. Taylor pointed to historical inequities as a contributing factor.

"You look at the redlining maps from the ’50s and ’60s and how that continues to perpetuate disparities in the flatlands of East Oakland versus the hills and other parts of the city," said Taylor.

More than a third, 38.4%, of Black respondents said they are likely to leave Oakland, compared with 33.8% of the overall electorate surveyed. The top reason cited by Black voters was the cost of living.

Taylor said the data will be used to track progress and guide advocacy efforts aimed at addressing disparities in Oakland’s Black community.