Suspect arrested 40 years after woman beaten to death near Rohnert Park

A 65-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge, more than 40 years after a woman was killed in Rohnert Park.

Alfredo Carretero Jr., 65, was arrested Monday in Lakeport, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s accused of killing Noelle Russo, whose naked body was discovered June 27, 1983. She had been beaten to death.

Detectives from the violent crime investigations unit worked on this case for years, and submitted evidence for DNA analysis at the Santa Clara County Crime Lab and the Serological Research Institute.

Results came back positive to one of the original persons of interest, which was Carretero.

The sheriff did not lay out Carretero's relationship to Russo, if there was any.



