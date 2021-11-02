Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Campbell

article

One suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Campbell left one man dead on Tuesday morning, the Campbell Police Department said.

The shooting had been reported on the 300 block of Sunnyoaks at 10:45 am, the police tweeted.

In an update, police said arriving officers performed life-saving measures on the shooting victim, who was transported to Valley Medical Center, where he later died.

Earlier in the morning, police had told residents of Juanita Way to shelter in place due to police activity.

One witness told police a male and a vehicle were involved in the incident. The suspect was arrested after police located the vehicle at a residence at Juanita Way, police said.

The shelter-in-place order was subsequently lifted. Police investigators remain at the scene. Police said the motive and details of this shooting are still under investigation.

