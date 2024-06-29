Suspect arrested in San Jose cold case homicide in 2016

article

A man wanted in a 2016 stabbing death has been arrested two years after an arrest warrant for him was issued, San Jose police said Friday.

Marco Iniquez Jr. was taken into custody in Aromas on May 30, following a combined investigation with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Cold Case Team, police said.

He was accused in connection with a killing on July 17, 2016, in the 400 block of North First Street. Police said a man who suffered at least one stab wound was pronounced dead at the scene.

In 2022, the case was re-examined by the District Attorney's Cold Case Team and an arrest warrant was issued for Iniquez, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, police said. The killing was San Jose's 27th homicide of 2016.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan at 4106@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Van Brande at 4542@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283.