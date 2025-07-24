Suspect in custody after U.S. Marshals and other agencies search Oakland Hills school

A suspect was detained Thursday evening outside Head-Royce School in Oakland after a search of the area by several law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service and Oakland police.

About 5:15 p.m., a male suspect was taken into custody by authorities outside the private school at 4315 Lincoln Ave. in the Oakland hills.

About two hours earlier, a dozen armed officers from different agencies flooded the campus.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the lead agency in the response, hasn't yet provided information about the search and arrest.

