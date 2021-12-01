Suspect from early 2021 homicide fled to Mexico San Jose police say

article

San Jose police say a homicide suspect from a case back in January has fled to Mexico.

The case was the second homicide of 2021 and occurred at 2300 Mammoth Drive.

On Wednesday, police said on Twitter that Oscar Soto, 41, was arrested the next day, but was released through a supervised recognizance release program.

He is believed to be somewhere in Mexico, according to police.

