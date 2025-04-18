Suspected gang members charged for multi-million dollar theft spree

article

Eleven members of a suspected Antioch - Pittsburg street gang were charged in a multi-million-dollar theft spree by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, officials say.

The 33-count felony complaint was filed in court on Thursday. The suspects face charges including conspiracy, grand theft of personal property, second-degree robbery and other related offenses in connection to the spree.

What we know:

In a Friday news release from Contra Costa County D.A. Diana Becton's office the various thefts took place between September 2024 and April 2025.

Merchandise was taken from Sunglass Hut locations in Concord, Walnut Creek, San Ramon and Brentwood. Tobacco products were taken from delivery trucks in Pleasant Hill, Bay Point, and Pittsburg. The D.A.'s office also said various items were taken from Chanel, Nordstrom and Alo Yoga in Walnut Creek.

Prosecutors say on March 27, Robert Crawford and three others stole crates of tobacco products from a Pleasant Hill 7-Eleven. Crawford then fled in what police said was a stolen vehicle. He evaded police but ultimately crashed the vehicle into a fence at an elementary school in Antioch. All of the vehicle's occupants fled the scene after the crash but were soon after apprehended by law enforcement officials.

The D.A.'s office said the alleged gang members have been involved in numerous retail thefts, stolen vehicles, and have led police on multiple dangerous pursuits in the Bay Area.

Prosecutors are looking at enhancements for street terrorism, taking property in concert and taking property with a value greater than $50,000. Eight of the suspects are in the custody of the Contra Costa County Sheriff's office. They are awaiting their arraignment and have a combined bail of $21,995,140.

"Organized retail theft incidents require an organized law enforcement response," said D.A. Becton.

None of the other suspects were named by the D.A.'s office in their news release.