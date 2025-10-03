Suspects' car wrecked by spike strips in SF after stealing from Vacaville Ulta store, CHP says

article

A suspect vehicle that allegedly fled from law enforcement repeatedly on Friday crashed after California Highway Patrol deployed spike strips, officials say. Two women were arrested after CHP says they were involved in a grand theft at a Vacaville Ulta Store, which led to a pursuit throughout the Bay Area.

CHP said the Vacaville Police Department alerted surrounding law enforcement of what happened at the Ulta Store at around 3:10 p.m.

As the suspect vehicle traveled west on Interstate 80, law enforcement tracked the vehicle.

When a CHP sergeant spotted the vehicle in Oakland, the sergeant conducted a stop. The driver yielded and exited the vehicle, but officials said she got back in the car and fled again.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ CHP surrounds a suspect vehicle after a spike strip deployment in San Francisco. (Oct. 3, 2025)

A chase ensued, but the pursuit was called off when the vehicle entered the westbound lanes on the Bay Bridge.

CHP said additional law enforcement were notified and were able to deploy spike strips at the I-80 5th Street off-ramp in San Francisco.

Despite the successful spike-strip deployment, the vehicle continued to flee before the driver eventually lost control and crashed.

CHP said there were no injuries from the crash. It is not clear if the suspect's car crashed into another vehicle.

The two women were said to be taken into custody without incident.

SkyFOX flew above the scene and saw CHP officers surrounding the suspect car – a four-door metallic colored sedan.

CHP said their Golden Gate Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force is taking the lead in the investigation.