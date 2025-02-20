Suspects posed as federal agents in attempted San Jose kidnapping, bank robbery plot

article

The Brief Denzel Jones and Trashauna Outlaw are accused of posing as federal agents in San Jose and attempting to kidnap a woman to pull off a bank robbery, police said. The victim was a bank employee. Jones and Outlaw are also accused of committing multiple unrelated bank robberies in Nevada.



Detectives in San Jose unraveled a kidnapping and bank robbery plot involving suspects who were posing as federal agents.

Fake federal agents

What we know:

On Nov. 17, at around 9:55 p.m., officers were called to a home regarding suspicious activity, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Authorities said two suspects, impersonating federal agents, approached a woman who was a bank employee and told her she was being arrested for unknown crimes.

The woman was suspicious of the duo and refused to comply.

Featured article

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Series of bank robberies

During the course of the months-long investigation, detectives identified the suspects as 23-year-old Denzel Jones and 21-year-old Trashauna Outlaw, both of Nevada.

Jones and Outlaw are already in jail in Las Vegas for multiple unrelated bank robberies.

San Jose detectives said Jones and Outlaw had planned to kidnap their victim to commit a bank robbery.

Once the pair is extradited to California, they will be booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted kidnapping and impersonating a federal agent.