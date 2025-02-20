Suspects posed as federal agents in attempted San Jose kidnapping, bank robbery plot
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Detectives in San Jose unraveled a kidnapping and bank robbery plot involving suspects who were posing as federal agents.
Fake federal agents
What we know:
On Nov. 17, at around 9:55 p.m., officers were called to a home regarding suspicious activity, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Authorities said two suspects, impersonating federal agents, approached a woman who was a bank employee and told her she was being arrested for unknown crimes.
The woman was suspicious of the duo and refused to comply.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
Series of bank robberies
During the course of the months-long investigation, detectives identified the suspects as 23-year-old Denzel Jones and 21-year-old Trashauna Outlaw, both of Nevada.
Jones and Outlaw are already in jail in Las Vegas for multiple unrelated bank robberies.
San Jose detectives said Jones and Outlaw had planned to kidnap their victim to commit a bank robbery.
Once the pair is extradited to California, they will be booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted kidnapping and impersonating a federal agent.
