Sutter Health workers shorted on paychecks: report

Nurses and other healthcare workers at Sutter Health say they are getting shorted their full salaries.

The Sacramento Bee reports nurses at several Sutter locations, including in the Bay Area, haven't got their full checks for over a month.

Sutter says the company recently switched to a new payroll system and it's working to solve the problems.

The union representing the workers says members have seen the mistakes in their pay for several paychecks now, and they want Sutter to fix the problem.

