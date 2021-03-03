SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence

article

The Border Patrol says 13 people killed in a Southern California crash were among more than 40 migrants who entered the U.S. through a hole cut into the border fence with Mexico.

Authorities say surveillance video showed aFord Expedition and Chevrolet Suburban drive through the opening Tuesday.

It's believed they were part of a migrant smuggling operation. The Suburban carried 19 people, and it caught fire after entering the U.S. All escaped the vehicle and were taken into custody.

The Expedition crammed with 25 people slammed into a tractor-trailer a short time later. Thirteen were killed, and others were injured.