Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PST until MON 5:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
6
Red Flag Warning
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Fort Tejon
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM PST until MON 11:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
High Surf Warning
from MON 5:00 PM PST until TUE 5:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 9:00 AM PST until MON 5:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta

Sweden's pandemic experiment ends amid spiking coronavirus cases

Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX News
article

Daily commuters arrive with the metro at Stockholm's central station on December 3, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Sweden’s Covid-19 experiment is over.

After a late autumn surge in infections led to rising hospitalizations and deaths, the government has abandoned its attempt—unique among Western nations—to combat the pandemic through voluntary measures.

Like other Europeans, Swedes are now heading into the winter facing restrictions ranging from a ban on large gatherings to curbs on alcohol sales and school closures—all aimed at preventing the country’s health system from being swamped by patients and capping what is already among the highest per capita death tolls in the world.

RELATED: LA County will be under Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home order Sunday night

The clampdown, which started last month, put an end to a hands-off approach that had made the Scandinavian nation a prime example in the often heated global debate between opponents and champions of pandemic lockdowns.

Admirers of the Swedish way as far as the U.S. hailed its benefit to the economy and its respect for fundamental freedoms. Critics called it a gamble with human lives, especially those of the most vulnerable. With its shift in strategy, the government is now siding with those advocating at least some mandatory restrictions.

When the pathogen swept across Europe in March, Sweden broke with much of the continent and opted not to impose mask-wearing and left known avenues of viral transmission such as bars and nightclubs open, leaving it to citizens to take their own precautions.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal.