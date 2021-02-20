Tampa cancels annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition of dyeing the river green

article

Tampa will not turn the Hillsborough River green this year for St. Patrick's Day due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement issued Saturday, the city said the decision was made with community health in mind.

The annual dyeing of the river is typically part of the Mayor's River O’Green Fest,' a St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown Tampa that typically includes live entertainment, games, kids activities and food trucks.

Event organizers said they encourage everyone to celebrate safely by turning beverages green and supporting local restaurants for traditional Irish fare.

WATCH: Tampa tests green dye in Hillsborough River

Though the celebration has been canceled, the famous Larry the Leprechaun is still scheduled to make cameo appearances downtown.

The city plans to resume the tradition in 2022.

Advertisement

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter