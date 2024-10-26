Vallejo Big rig crash: Gasoline leaks into water, prompts full roadway closures

article

A tanker truck rolled over on SR-37 westbound Saturday afternoon, prompting closure of the highway, according to the Vallejo Fire Department.

The California Highway Patrol reported an accident between the tanker and another car had caused the rollover. Because of the crash, gasoline has started to leak into the nearby water, creating a hazmat situation.

A traffic alert reported the crash occurred around 2:35 p.m., west of Mare Island.

CHP Solano said SR-37 eastbound and westbound will be closed from SR-121 to Walnut Avenue for the next six to eight hours as hazmat teams clean up the gasoline spill.

It wasn't immediately made known if there were any injuries. Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.