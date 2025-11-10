Tariffs making Oakland Zoo's 'Glowfari' tickets more expensive this year

The Brief Oakland Zoo's Glowfari is back for 6th season. Zoo officials say tariffs on the illuminated displays, which are crafted in China, added roughly $100,000 to production costs. The zoo decided to absorb most of the expense rather than scale back the event, although the zoo's CEO told KTVU ticket prices are slightly higher this year because of the added cost.



The Oakland Zoo is glowing bright once again for the holidays as its popular Glowfari event returns for its sixth season, transforming the zoo’s walking paths and exhibits into a wonderland of illuminated animals, insects, and Bay Area landmarks.

But this year’s display comes at a higher price.

Zoo officials say tariffs on the illuminated displays, which are crafted in China, added roughly $100,000 to production costs.

The zoo decided to absorb most of the expense rather than scale back the event, although the zoo's CEO told KTVU ticket prices are slightly higher this year because of the added cost.

"Unfortunately, we got hit with tariffs," said Nik Dehejia, CEO of the Oakland Zoo. "It’s hard to predict what’s going on in this economy, but no matter what it costs, we knew we had to bring it in. We need joy, we need some fun — and Glowfari brings that to the Bay Area."

The event runs nightly through Jan. 25, 2026. Each season features new themes, and this year’s centerpiece is called "The Future of Oakland."

"The zoo has been part of Oakland for 103 years, and it was time to represent what we think the future looks like — coexistence between wildlife and people," Dehejia said. "You’ll see native animals like possums and the black-crowned night heron, our city’s bird, alongside illuminated versions of the Fox Theater, the Tribune Tower, Chabot Space and Science Center, the Oakland Museum — even a BART train."

Other themed areas include A Bug’s Life, Coral Reef, African Savannah, and a Reptile Zone. Santa Claus will also make special appearances throughout December.

Tickets are available 28 days in advance at oaklandzoo.org, and Dehejia recommends planning ahead. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly.

"There’s plenty of food, hot chocolate — even a few spiked drinks for adults," Dehejia said with a laugh. "It’s a great way to get outside, take the gondola to the top, and just soak in the lights. Thousands of lanterns, thousands of LEDs — it’s breathtaking."

Behind the scenes, Glowfari takes nearly a year to plan and assemble.

"The thought of this starts a year prior," Dehejia said. "All of this is fabricated in China. It’s brought over here and assembled on site. It takes about a month to put it up."

The Glowfari lanterns are created by Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc., a Chinese company that specializes in traditional Chinese lantern-making.

Artisans in a warehouse in China handcraft and hand-paint the lanterns based on themes developed by the zoo. Each lantern is built around a wire frame and illuminated with thousands of LED lights before being shipped to Oakland for assembly.

"Dozens of workers help install everything," Dehejia said. "It’s a lot of work, but it brings us joy — and the community loves it."

Even with the added costs, Dehejia said Glowfari remains one of the zoo’s most beloved traditions.

"There’s nothing like it in the Bay Area," he said. "It’s something for everyone — families, couples, anyone looking to experience a little holiday magic."