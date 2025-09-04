CAL FIRE begins assessing damage from TCU September Lightning Complex fires

The Brief As of Thursday at 10:17 a.m., a total of 13,790 acres had burned with just 15% contained. Evacuation shelters are open for residents and their domestic pets at Bret Harte High School and the Sonora Senior Center. The series of fires started Tuesday.



Fire officials have begun assessing the damage from the TCU September Lightning Complex fires burning in Calaveras, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties.

CAL FIRE's damage inspection team arrived in the area on Wednesday, and is starting their initial assessment of the destruction.

The state agency has not shared how many structures have been burned since the fire started on Tuesday, but video shows the area severely damaged by wildfire and covered in ash.

Evacuation orders are still in place in several areas due to the "immediate threat to life," according to CAL FIRE. To see a list of evacuated regions, click here.

The TCU September Lightning Complex Fire, which was sparked by lightning, is made up of several smaller fires burning across the three counties. The largest of the complex fires is the 6-5 Fire, at nearly 7,000 acres and 0% contained. The 6-5 fire is burning in Tuolumne County north of Don Pedro Trail and Old Pedro Road, according to CAL FIRE.

Evacuation shelters are open for residents and their domestic pets at Bret Harte High School and the Sonora Senior Center.

Livestock can find shelter at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp.

Among the areas damaged by the fire is Chinese Camp, a historic Gold Rush-era town. The entire city – which has a population of just 61 – is under an evacuation order.

Yesterday, KTVU spoke to a man who was able to save the home from the wildfire.

Layne Smith said his family has lived in Chinese Camp for four generations.

"I just started running a chainsaw, cutting every limb, every tree down," he said.

Thanks to help from the community and quick work to cut down trees surrounding his home, his home survived the blaze.

"I grew up just across the lake. No one wants to see their house burn," he added.