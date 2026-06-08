Team Paraguay draws large crowd for open practice at San Jose State University

The Brief The Paraguay Men’s National Soccer Team hosted an open community practice session at San Jose State University as they prepare for the World Cup. The team is gearing up for its first tournament match against Team USA this Friday in Los Angeles. ans and students gathered at the Spartan Soccer Complex to watch the training session, including one student who presented the team with a custom painting.



Soccer fever has officially taken over the Bay Area with World Cup play just three days away. A large crowd gathered at San Jose State University this afternoon to watch Team Paraguay during an open community practice session.

World Cup Training Begins in San Jose

The university is serving as the squad's home base during the tournament.

"The whole campus is excited about having Team Paraguay here," said San Jose State University Director of Athletics Jeff Konya, who formally welcomed the squad to the campus.

The open training session gave community members a rare opportunity to watch professional athletes up close as the players practiced high-flying kicks, headers, and shots on goal.

Community Welcomes the Squad

The presence of the international team created significant excitement among the student body. Joel Mendoza, a senior art major at the university, created a custom painting to present to the squad during their visit.

"The painting is the valley of San Jose and the Santa Clara Stadium where all the teams are going to be playing," Mendoza said. "Kind of like a representation to show gratitude for them coming here, and giving their time for the community."

Mendoza noted the unique nature of the event, adding, "It’s crazy, because I never met a soccer player, like face to face, this close."

Fans Prepare for Upcoming Matches

The session drew spectators from across the region, including individuals who traveled to San Jose specifically to witness the high-intensity training. Evan Burgess and his son, Kai, drove down from Oakland for the event.

"It was a great way to kick off the World Cup to see the players live," Evan Burgess said.

"My favorite part is seeing like how the intensity is always high and never drops even when they’re just training," Kai Burgess said. "They make it look effortless because they’re so sharp on the ball."

Following their opening match against Team USA in Los Angeles this Friday, Team Paraguay is scheduled to return to the region for two upcoming tournament games in Santa Clara, where they will face off against Turkey and Australia.