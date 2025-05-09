Teen arrested for gang-motivated vandalism in San Jose

article

San Jose police have arrested a teenager for gang-motivated vandalism, officials announced Friday.

The teenager wasn't identified due to age, but police said he is 17.

Police said their gang investigations unit detectives began looking into a string of gang-motivated vandalism throughout the city on April 7 and repeatedly came across vandalism with the same graffiti moniker, "GIZMO." Concerned residents also reported vandalism with the same "GIZMO" tag from April 4 through April 22.

On Saturday, San Jose police officers found the teen suspect and arrested him.

He was booked in the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, and during a search of his car, authorities found gang indicia and evidence tying him to the crime, police said.

What they're saying:

"Once again our Gang Investigations Unit has shown that proactive police work, combined with community partnerships, can take down vandals who incite fear in our neighborhoods," San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph said. "Our residents deserve to live in safe and clean communities, not ones shadowed by threats of gang violence."

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan echoed the sentiment, saying the community will be cleaner and that the teen suspect will have the chance "to make better choices."

"SJPD Gang Investigations Unit continues to show that if you deface San José, you will be held accountable and you will have an opportunity to make amends by beautifying our city."

"Thank you to our residents for promptly reporting the graffiti through the City of San José 3-1-1 app and for their courageous act of sharing this information during community meetings," San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire said. "This collaborative effort, between the community and the San José Police Department’s diligent work and responsive actions, reflects the shared commitment to maintaining safe, clean and welcoming neighborhoods for all."

Dig deeper:

Last month, two men were arrested for graffiti tagging in San Jose, including a 20-year-old tied to nearly 70 different vandalism incidents.

The second suspect was a 19-year-old and was charged with gang-motivated felony vandalism.

Anyone with information about vandalism cases using the moniker "GIZMO" is asked to contact Det. Minkel with the San Jose Police Department Gang investigation Unit at 5003@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-3835. Anonymous reporting is available.