Teen girl saved after being kidnapped at BART station

A teenage girl was saved, and the suspected kidnapper was arrested Tuesday evening, police said.

The kidnapping happened just after 8 p.m. at the San Francisco Powell Street Station when the girl was forcibly removed from the station and pulled into a car by 37-year-old Jamall Blue, BART police alleged.

Surveillance video showed the man, believed to be Blue, forcibly remove the girl and into the car, something that witnesses also confirmed.

Shortly after the kidnapping, the girl's parents filed a missing persons report.

Blue was taken into custody at about 3 a.m. when the San Francisco Police Department located the suspect and an associated car. BART police took Blue into their custody.

SFPD did not say where Blue and the car were found.

It's unclear if the girl was found in the car with Blue, but police did confirm she was found early Wednesday morning and referred to the appropriate juvenile services.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.