Tenderloin shooting leaves 17-year-old dead, others injured

article

A Monday night shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood left a 17-year-old boy dead and injured two other victims, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. near the corner of McAllister and Leavenworth streets.

According to police, prior to officers arriving at the scene, the teen victim was taken to a hospital.

Officers then located the second victim, a 34-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The teen victim died at the hospital a short while later, police said. The city's Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify him.

San Francisco Police Commander Raj Vaswani said Tuesday that a third victim was shot and sustained injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case and police described the suspects as a group of two to four males in a sedan-type vehicle.

Vaswani said this is the city's fifth homicide incident since last Monday and that all incidents are unrelated. Earlier this month, a 43-year-old man was shot and killed in broad daylight a block away from Monday night's shooting.

SFPD Chief Bill Scott told KTVU last week that the police force is 18% below its needed staffing level and is short by nearly 400 officers. This comes at a time when police forces and city leaders are questioning the role of police in public safety. Oakland has diverted $18 million in funding from its police department to go towards community violence prevention programs.

In May, Mayor London Breed unveiled plans for a "Mid-Market Vibrancy and Safety Plan' for the troubled area. On Monday, Breed shared a photo of 22 community ambassadors connected to that plan, who started their job that entails connecting people with services and to "provide a more welcoming presence in the area."

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

KTVU contributed to this report.