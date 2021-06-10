San Francisco daytime Tenderloin shooting now a homicide

San Francisco police now confirm a daytime shooting on Thursday is being investigated as a homicide.

The San Francisco Police Department said the shooting occurred in the area of Market Street and McAllister and Jones streets around 11:05 a.m.

Police responded when officers from the nearby Tenderloin Station heard possible gunfire, Officer Robert Rueca said.

Police ran to the scene where they found a 43-year-old male victim suffering gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and called medics to the scene, Rueca said. The victim was taken to the hospital. Later Thursday evening, police confirmed despite life-saving measures that the victim, who they did not identify, died at the hospital.

Police secured the scene while they investigated and interviewed witnesses. The scene was cleared at around 1 p.m.

No suspect information was available. No one is in custody and no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting. Police do not know what led up to the incident, only that it happened outside.

Less than a month ago, Mayor London Breed unveiled plans for a ‘Mid-Market Vibrancy and Safety Plan.' The plan is meant to address daily drug dealing and use in the struggling area.