Thanks to COVID, Newark's government building closures feels like going back in time

In the Alameda County town of Newark, you may still be able to fight city hall. You just can't go inside it.

The building has been closed to the public since Monday, along with the police department.

The reason: COVID.

The 179 full-time staff are working from home just as they did a year ago.

"It does feel back to the future," says Newark Vice-Mayor Michael Hannon. He said the risks were too great for workers and the public to stay open.

"We have a number of employees who have been exposed. Let's not expose anymore if we don't have to. Let's certainly not expose the public. "

For at least the next two weeks, city business is being conducted online and from a distance.

"We felt for the past year we could provide those services in an effective manner to the public all done remotely," said City Manager David Benoun.

Not everyone got the message. People came to the Civic Center and were met by locked doors.

One delivery service worker man had to drop off some papers.

"Other places are still open. You still have to wear a mask. I don't see why they have to be closed," said Junior Ramirez.

"It's a great idea. Now with the new thing growing, so it's a great idea to close these buildings," said resident Pablo Jimenez.

The idea to close has not spread to nearby cities...at least not yet.

The government buildings are expected to reopen January 18th, COVID permitting.

