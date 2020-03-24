The complete list of California state parks that are closed, and still open

article

To hike or not to hike?

After seeing throngs of people outside in parks during the first shelter-in-place weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that parking lots will be closed at state parks in California to enforce social distancing.

In reality, 36 of California’s nearly 300 state parks will close parking lots. They are located in five of the state’s 58 counties: Marin, San Mateo, Sonoma, Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

And while the parking lots are closed, the trails are not barricaded and people can still walk them.

According to the California state parks department, the other 244 state parks remain open for now.

Public health officials are advising people to walk, run, hike and bike in their local neighborhoods and walk to parks by themselves or with someone in their family.

Here is a list of what's closed:

Marin County:

Angel Island SP

China Camp SP

Marconi Conference Center SHP

Mount Tamalpais SP

Olompali SHP

Samuel P. Taylor SP

Tomales Bay SP

San Mateo County

Año Nuevo SP

Bean Hollow SB

Burleigh Murray SP

Cowell Ranch

Gray Whale Cove SB

Half Moon Bay SB

Montara SB

Pescadero SB

Pigeon Point Light Station SHP

Pomponio SB

San Gregorio SB

Sonoma County

Armstrong Redwoods SNR

Austin Creek SRA

Jack London SHP

Petaluma Adobe SHP

Sonoma Coast SP (and associated sub-units)

Sonoma State SHP

Sugarloaf Ridge SP

Trione-Annadel SP

Los Angeles County:

Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook

El Matador State Beach

Leo Carrillo State Park (SP)

Malibu Creek SP

Malibu Lagoon State Beach (SB)

Point Dume SB

RH Meyer SB

Topanga SP

Will Roger's State Historic Park (SHP)

San Diego County

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve