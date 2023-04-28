'The Crown' reveals 1st look at Prince William, Kate Middleton in Season 6

article

Netflix has shared its first official images of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s portrayals in the final season of "The Crown."

Three photos from the upcoming sixth season of the Emmy Award-winning series were shared on Thursday. Ed McVey, 23, is playing the role of William, while 19-year-old Meg Bellamy is playing a younger Middleton – now officially known as The Princess of Wales.

"As ‘The Crown’ enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can," the season’s official description reads. "Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for ‘The Crown’ begins."

McVey recently graduated from drama school with London stage experience, according to The Hollywood Reporter , while Bellamy was cast as Middleton after submitting an audition tape for a casting call on social media.

Production on the sixth season was previously suspended on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last fall, and again for the funeral of Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

The first two seasons of "The Crown" starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen.

The show, created and written by Peter Morgan, has gradually moved closer to current events, with William and his wife Kate now being depicted in its final episodes.

FILE - Kate Middleton leaves Younger Hall after her graduation ceremony, June 23, 2005, in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

Imelda Staunton will return in season six as the queen, along with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bertie Carvel will take on the role of Tony Blair, while Salim Daw is Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed.

"The Crown" season 6 has not yet gotten a premiere date.

